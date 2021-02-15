1,109 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 1,109 new coronavirus cases Monday in South Carolina along with 31 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 427,763 confirmed cases and 7,180 deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Monday (24,556) was 6.5 percent.

1,222 people are currently hospitalized in South Carolina with COVID-19. 301 of those patients are in the ICU with 173 on a ventilator.

Hospitalizations are down about 50 percent compared to the same period in January. The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU has also dropped around 40 percent.

DHEC said 512,045 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine while 164,681 have received two doses.

Charleston County leads the state with nearly 125,000 doses given followed by Greenville County with more than 88,000.

DHEC also published a new vaccination dashboard showing details on who is getting vaccine doses and where.

A total of 5,533,582 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

