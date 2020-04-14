1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City Of Seneca Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Oconee County Courthouse Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

115 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional virus-related deaths reported in SC

State News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
health doctor stethoscope charter medical doctor generic_407357

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Health officials are reporting that 10 more people have died from the coronavirus in South Carolina and there are 115 new virus cases in the state.

The number of total cases has now reached 3,553 with the total number of deaths at 97.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), of the 10 people who died, eight are elderly and had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Berkeley County, two were from Clarendon County, two were from Lexington County, and the last two were residents of Aiken and Lancaster counties.

One person lived in Richland County and was elderly. DHEC said the presence of underlying health conditions in that person is still being investigated.

The last person was middle-aged and had underlying health conditions. That person lived in Horry county, DHEC said.

SEE: Cases by zip code in SC

According to DHEC, a total of 33,872 tests have been conducted by both the Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county:

  • Aiken County: 9
  • Anderson County: 2
  • Beaufort County: 4
  • Berkeley County: 8
  • Charleston County: 2
  • Chesterfield County: 4
  • Clarendon County: 3
  • Colleton County: 1
  • Darlington County: 1
  • Fairfield County: 1
  • Florence County: 3
  • Georgetown County: 2
  • Greenville County: 27
  • Hampton County: 2
  • Horry County: 4
  • Jasper County: 2
  • Kershaw County: 6
  • Lancaster County: 1
  • Lee County: 2
  • Lexington County: 2
  • Marion County: 2
  • McCormick County: 1
  • Newberry County: 2
  • Orangeburg County: 1
  • Pickens County: 3
  • Richland County: 11
  • Spartanburg County: 2
  • Sumter County: 4
  • Williamsburg County: 1
  • York County: 2

Total cases by county:

  • Abbeville County: 9
  • Aiken County: 60
    Deaths: 3
  • Allendale County: 5
  • Anderson County: 111
    Deaths: 5
  • Bamberg County: 7
  • Barnwell County: 5
  • Beaufort County: 198
    Deaths: 7
  • Berkeley County: 98
    Deaths: 3
  • Calhoun County: 6
    Deaths: 1
  • Charleston County: 353
    Deaths: 2
  • Cherokee County: 8
  • Chester County: 20
  • Chesterfield County: 27
  • Clarendon County: 89
    Deaths: 6
  • Colleton County: 18
  • Darlington County: 44
  • Dillon County: 5
  • Dorchester County: 73
    Deaths: 1
  • Edgefield County: 9
  • Fairfield County: 24
  • Florence County: 82
    Deaths: 7
  • Georgetown County: 33
    Deaths: 1
  • Greenville County: 373
    Deaths: 10
  • Greenwood County: 18
  • Hampton County: 11
  • Horry County: 151
    Deaths: 8
  • Jasper County: 14
  • Kershaw County: 187
    Deaths: 5
  • Lancaster County: 67
    Deaths: 1
  • Laurens County: 14
    Deaths: 1
  • Lee County: 33
    Deaths: 3
  • Lexington County: 208
    Deaths: 8
  • Marion County: 8
    Deaths: 1
  • Marlboro County: 15
  • McCormick County: 4
    Deaths: 1
  • Newberry County: 15
    Deaths: 1
  • Oconee County: 14
  • Orangeburg County: 38
  • Pickens County: 34
  • Richland County: 535
    Deaths: 11
  • Saluda County: 7
  • Spartanburg County: 190
    Deaths: 4
  • Sumter County: 156
    Deaths: 4
  • Union County: 23
  • Williamsburg County: 16
  • York County: 138
    Deaths: 3

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories