115 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional virus-related deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Health officials are reporting that 10 more people have died from the coronavirus in South Carolina and there are 115 new virus cases in the state.

The number of total cases has now reached 3,553 with the total number of deaths at 97.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), of the 10 people who died, eight are elderly and had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Berkeley County, two were from Clarendon County, two were from Lexington County, and the last two were residents of Aiken and Lancaster counties.

One person lived in Richland County and was elderly. DHEC said the presence of underlying health conditions in that person is still being investigated.

The last person was middle-aged and had underlying health conditions. That person lived in Horry county, DHEC said.

According to DHEC, a total of 33,872 tests have been conducted by both the Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county:

Aiken County: 9

Anderson County: 2

Beaufort County: 4

Berkeley County: 8

Charleston County: 2

Chesterfield County: 4

Clarendon County: 3

Colleton County: 1

Darlington County: 1

Fairfield County: 1

Florence County: 3

Georgetown County: 2

Greenville County: 27

Hampton County: 2

Horry County: 4

Jasper County: 2

Kershaw County: 6

Lancaster County: 1

Lee County: 2

Lexington County: 2

Marion County: 2

McCormick County: 1

Newberry County: 2

Orangeburg County: 1

Pickens County: 3

Richland County: 11

Spartanburg County: 2

Sumter County: 4

Williamsburg County: 1

York County: 2

Total cases by county: