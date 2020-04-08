12 more coronavirus-related deaths, 139 new cases reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials are reporting 12 more coronavirus-related deaths and 139 new cases of the virus in the state.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the deaths includes 10 elderly patients and two middle-aged patients, all with underlying health conditions.

DHEC said the three of the elderly patients who died were residents of Spartanburg County and two were residents of Richland County. The other elderly patients were residents of Horry, Kershaw, Laurens, McCormick and Newberry counties.

The two middle-aged patients who died were residents of Richland and Clarendon counties.

There are now a total of 2,552 cases and 63 virus-related deaths in South Carolina.

New cases by county:

Abbeville County: 1

Aiken County: 4

Anderson County: 10

Beaufort County: 5

Berkeley County: 1

Charleston County: 3

Chester County: 1

Chesterfield County: 4

Clarendon County: 4

Colleton County: 2

Dorchester County: 3

Florence County: 2

Georgetown County: 2

Greenville County: 9

Greenwood County: 2

Horry County: 7

Kershaw County: 6

Lancaster County: 2

Laurens County: 2

Lee County: 3

Marlboro County: 2

Newberry County: 2

Oconee County: 2

Orangeburg County: 1

Richland County: 32

Spartanburg County: 6

Sumter County: 12

Union County: 1

Williamsburg County: 1

York County: 7

Total cases by county: