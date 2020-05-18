126 new cases, 6 additional coronavirus deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – 126 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in South Carolina Monday along with 6 additional deaths.

The total number of people who are confirmed to have COVID-19 is now up to 8,942 statewide. 391 people have died from the virus in the state.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), four of the deaths were elderly patients in Charleston, Clarendon, Lexington, and Williamsburg counties.

DHEC said two of the deaths were middle-aged residents of Clarendon and Florence counties.

There are currently 412 people in the hospital who have or are being investigated for COVID-19.

A total of 131,559 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: