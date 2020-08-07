1,265 new COVID-19 cases, 21 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – There were 1,265 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina and 21 additional deaths reported Friday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there are now a total of 97,554 confirmed cases and 1,883 confirmed deaths statewide since the pandemic began.

The number of positive tests among those reported Friday is 18.3 percent.

DHEC said 1,415 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 of which 231 are on a ventilator.

Of the 21 deaths reported Friday, three were elderly residents of Anderson County, three were elderly residents of Greenville County, and one elderly person each in Greenwood, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, and Union counties.

(From: SC DHEC)

A total of 824,500 have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: