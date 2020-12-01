1,297 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 1,297 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Tuesday along with 13 additional confirmed deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 205,004 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,091 deaths.
980 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, a sharp increase from Monday’s total of 825. 201 of those patients are in the ICU with 84 on a ventilator.
The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (7,375) was 17.6 percent.
A total of 2,727,268 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 5
- Aiken County: 15
- Anderson County: 79
- Barnwell County: 6
- Beaufort County: 50
- Berkeley County: 30
- Calhoun County: 3
- Charleston County: 39
- Cherokee County: 21
- Chester County: 19
- Chesterfield County: 6
- Clarendon County: 1
- Colleton County: 1
- Darlington County: 9
- Dillon County: 5
- Dorchester County: 41
- Edgefield County: 3
- Fairfield County: 5
- Florence County: 35
- Georgetown County: 2
- Greenville County: 237
- Greenwood County: 12
- Hampton County: 1
- Horry County: 64
- Jasper County: 8
- Kershaw County: 6
- Lancaster County: 21
- Laurens County: 10
- Lee County: 3
- Lexington County: 61
- Marion County: 3
- Marlboro County: 8
- McCormick County: 4
- Newberry County: 11
- Oconee County: 39
- Orangeburg County: 15
- Pickens County: 73
- Richland County: 79
- Saluda County: 1
- Spartanburg County: 125
- Sumter County: 9
- Union County: 4
- Williamsburg County: 7
- York County: 121