1,297 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 1,297 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Tuesday along with 13 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 205,004 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,091 deaths.

980 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, a sharp increase from Monday’s total of 825. 201 of those patients are in the ICU with 84 on a ventilator.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (7,375) was 17.6 percent.

A total of 2,727,268 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

