13 coronavirus deaths, 98 new cases reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Officials say 13 more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in South Carolina Tuesday bringing the state’s total to 296.

93 additional virus cases were reported in South Carolina, bringing the statewide total to 6,841.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 12 of the people who died were elderly patients while one was middle-aged.

The elderly patients included five residents of Richland County, three from Berkeley County, and one each from Beaufort County, Charleston County, Williamsburg County, and York County. The middle-aged patient was a resident of Florence County.

A total of 68,766 COVID-19 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs around the state.

New cases by county:

Allendale County: 3

Anderson County: 1

Barnwell County: 2

Beaufort County: 1

Charleston County: 2

Chesterfield County: 1

Clarendon County: 5

Darlington County: 5

Fairfield County: 3

Florence County: 6

Greenville County: 3

Greenwood County: 2

Horry County: 6

Kershaw County: 2

Lancaster County: 1

Laurens County: 1

Lee County: 1

Lexington County: 11

Marion County: 1

Marlboro County: 1

Oconee County: 2

Orangeburg County: 3

Pickens County: 2

Richland County: 12

Saluda County: 2

Spartanburg County: 3

Sumter County: 7

Williamsburg County: 2

York County: 2