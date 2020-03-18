13 new COVID-19 cases identified in SC, total cases now at 60

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina is now reporting 13 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 60.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the new cases are in the following counties:

2 new cases from Beaufort County

1 new case from Charleston County

1 new case from Greenville County

1 new case from Horry County

3 new cases from Kershaw County

1 new case from Lee County

1 new case from Lexington County

3 new cases from Richland County

“Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health,” said DHEC physician consultant Dr. Brannon Traxler. “This includes working to control spread and sharing measures that best protect our neighbors, friends and family.”

Full list of South Carolina COVID-19 cases by county:

Kershaw County: 25

Beaufort County: 6

Horry County: 5

Charleston County: 4

Lexington County: 4 (1 death)

Richland County: 4

Greenville County: 3

Anderson County: 2

Lancaster County: 2

Spartanburg County: 1

Calhoun County: 1

Fairfield County: 1

Lee County: 1

York County: 1

DHEC reports that their public health laboratory has had 583 negative tests for the virus.