1,326 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 1,326 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Tuesday along with 18 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the total number of cases in South Carolina is now 177,515 with 3,795 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (9,770) was 19.6 percent.

784 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 197 of those patients are in the ICU with 104 on a ventilator.

A total of 2,208,233 tests have been conducted statewide.

New cases by county: