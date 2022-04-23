MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 14-year-old died after being rescued from the ocean in Myrtle Beach April 15, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Andrea Renee Brown, 14, of Four Oaks, North Carolina, was pulled out of the water near 74th Avenue North, according to the coroner’s office. Brown died Monday at MUSC after being transferred from Grand Strand Medical Center.

Brown was swimming with family members at the time, according to the coroner’s office.

According to an online obituary, a funeral for Brown will be held Saturday in Clayton, North Carolina.