CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teen lost their life after a shooting late Sunday night, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Around 7:40 p.m. on December 3, officers say they were called to a shooting in the 400 block of Keswick Avenue near North Graham Street.

A 14-year-old was found shot and was pronounced dead by paramedics, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC).

Police have not said what led up to the incident or if a suspect is in custody.

This homicide happened just 10 minutes after another fatal shooting on Snow Lane in East Charlotte.

This is a developing story, check back for updates