142 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Three more people have died from the coronavirus in South Carolina and there are 142 new cases in the state.

The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is now up to 5,613. A total of 177 people have died from the virus in the state.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the three people who died were elderly residents of Greenville, Florence, and Clarendon counties.

A total of 52,145 tests have been completed in the state by DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

DHEC said a spike in cases in Greenville County was due to a private laboratory submitting a month’s history of positive test results to DHEC over the weekend. This may cause elevated case counts in the county for the next few days as DHEC verifies and confirms the cases.

New cases by county: