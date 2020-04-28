15 new deaths, 123 additional coronavirus cases reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – 15 additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported in South Carolina Tuesday along with 123 new cases statewide.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the state is now at 5,735 with 192 reported deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 14 of the people who died were elderly patients in Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Darlington, two in Greenville, three in Horry, Lancaster, Lee, two in Richland, and Sumter counties. One middle-aged Clarendon County resident also died.

DHEC said they estimate 76 percent of people have recovered from COVID-19 while 24 percent remain ill.

A total of 53,133 tests have been conducted by both the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs throughout the state.

New cases by county:

  • Aiken County: 2
  • Allendale County: 2
  • Anderson County: 2
  • Barnwell County: 2
  • Bamberg County: 1
  • Beaufort County: 5
  • Berkeley County: 1
  • Charleston County: 4
  • Chesterfield County: 1
  • Clarendon County: 9
  • Darlington County: 3
  • Edgefield County: 1
  • Florence County: 5
  • Georgetown County: 1
  • Greenville County: 11
  • Greenwood County: 2
  • Horry County: 5
  • Kershaw County: 6
  • Lancaster County: 2
  • Laurens County: 2
  • Lee County: 3
  • Lexington County: 12
  • Marlboro County: 1
  • Orangeburg County: 4
  • Richland County: 24
  • Saluda County: 2
  • Spartanburg County: 2
  • Sumter County: 5
  • Williamsburg County: 1
  • York County: 2

