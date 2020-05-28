156 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths reported in SC, DHEC says

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – 156 new coronavirus cases were reported in South Carolina Thursday along with 4 additional deaths.
The total number of people who have died from the virus in the state is now 470.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said that 10,788 people are confirmed to have COVID-19 statewide.
DHEC said the four newly reported deaths were elderly patients in Chesterfield, Fairfield, Greenville, and York counties.
A total of 187,788 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.
397 people are currently hospitalized who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 2
- Aiken County: 4
- Anderson County: 3
- Barnwell County: 1
- Beaufort County: 5
- Berkeley County: 3
- Charleston County: 4
- Chesterfield County: 2
- Clarendon County: 1
- Darlington County: 2
- Dorchester County: 1
- Edgefield County: 2
- Florence County: 10
- Greenville County: 20
- Greenwood County: 17
- Hampton County: 2
- Horry County: 3
- Kershaw County: 4
- Laurens County: 3
- Lee County: 2
- Lancaster County: 2
- Lexington County: 8
- Marlboro County: 4
- Newberry County: 2
- Oconee County: 1
- Orangeburg County: 1
- Pickens County: 2
- Richland County: 26
- Saluda County: 2
- Spartanburg County: 6
- Sumter County: 2
- Williamsburg County: 1
- Union County: 1
- York County: 7