1,600 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in SC, DHEC says

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials said 1,636 new confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in the state along with 48 additional deaths.

The total number of deaths reported statewide is now 1,600 with 87,117 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 1,563 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. 389 of those patients are in the ICU of which 245 are on a ventilator.

Of the coronavirus tests reported by DHEC Thursday, 21.5 percent were positive.

A total of 745,198 have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county:

Abbeville County: 5

Aiken County: 12

Allendale County: 9

Anderson County: 65

Bamberg County: 27

Barnwell County: 9

Beaufort County: 113

Berkeley County: 47

Calhoun County: 3

Charleston County: 125

Cherokee County: 1

Chester County: 23

Chesterfield County: 11

Clarendon County: 28

Colleton County: 23

Darlington County: 48

Dillon County: 15

Dorchester County: 46

Edgefield County: 2

Fairfield County: 9

Florence County: 116

Georgetown County: 22

Greenville County: 138

Greenwood County: 7

Hampton County: 4

Horry County: 56

Jasper County: 7

Kershaw County: 30

Lancaster County: 18

Laurens County: 20

Lee County: 12

Lexington County: 56

Marion County: 13

Marlboro County: 10

McCormick County: 1

Newberry County: 16

Oconee County: 23

Orangeburg County: 35

Pickens County: 36

Richland County: 203

Saluda County: 1

Spartanburg County: 64

Sumter County: 42

Union County: 5

Williamsburg County: 26

York County: 54