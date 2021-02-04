1,649 new coronavirus cases, 75 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 1,649 new coronavirus cases Thursday in South Carolina along with 75 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 403,928 cases and 6,730 deaths statewide.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Thursday (23,653) was 10.1 percent.

1,677 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 382 of those patients are in the ICU with 239 on a ventilator.

A total of 5,086,109 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic began.

New cases by county: