1,649 new coronavirus cases, 75 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 1,649 new coronavirus cases Thursday in South Carolina along with 75 additional confirmed deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 403,928 cases and 6,730 deaths statewide.
The percent of positive tests among those reported Thursday (23,653) was 10.1 percent.
1,677 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 382 of those patients are in the ICU with 239 on a ventilator.
A total of 5,086,109 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic began.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 7
- Aiken County: 41
- Allendale County: 2
- Anderson County: 93
- Bamberg County: 1
- Barnwell County: 8
- Beaufort County: 44
- Berkeley County: 52
- Calhoun County: 1
- Charleston County: 128
- Cherokee County: 5
- Chester County: 2
- Chesterfield County: 4
- Clarendon County: 3
- Colleton County: 1
- Darlington County: 23
- Dillon County: 27
- Dorchester County: 46
- Edgefield County: 10
- Fairfield County: 9
- Florence County: 35
- Georgetown County: 10
- Greenville County: 260
- Greenwood County: 31
- Hampton County: 3
- Horry County: 119
- Jasper County: 5
- Kershaw County: 26
- Lancaster County: 24
- Laurens County: 25
- Lee County: 2
- Lexington County: 115
- Marion County: 15
- Marlboro County: 7
- McCormick County: 2
- Newberry County: 12
- Oconee County: 34
- Orangeburg County: 31
- Pickens County: 41
- Richland County: 118
- Saluda County: 5
- Spartanburg County: 128
- Sumter County: 26
- Union County: 2
- Williamsburg County: 7
- York County: 59