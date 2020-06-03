17 new coronavirus deaths reported in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – 235 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in South Carolina Wednesday along with 17 additional deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 518 people have died from the virus statewide and 12,651 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

DHEC said 15 of the deaths were elderly people including three people in Spartanburg County, two people in York County, two people in Lee County, and one person each in Aiken, Darlington, Greenwood, Horry, Lancaster, Marlboro, Pickens, and Sumter counties.

Two of the deaths were middle-aged residents of Berkeley and Charleston counties, DHEC said.

A total of 230,687 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

433 people are currently hospitalized who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.

New cases by county: