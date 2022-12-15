NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Monday for distributing a marijuana edible to another student.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a student found non-responsive but breathing at a local Newberry School.

Deputies learned through speaking with the student that they received an edible marijuana cereal bar from another student and ate it during school.

EMS transported the student to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies were able to identify the other student and take them into custody to be interviewed.

The investigation led Deputies to obtain a search warrant for the student’s home in Union County.

Investigators located additional edibles, marijuana, money and a gun.

The juvenile received more charges in Union County following the search.

The teenager was booked into the Department of Juvenile Justice.