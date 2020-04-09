17-year-old killed by police in SC checking on car break ins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a 17-year-old male has been shot and killed by a police officer who wanted to talk to him about nearby car break-ins.

Columbia Police say one of its officer was patrolling an area near Eau Clare High School on Wednesday evening when he saw Joshua Ruffin walking along a state highway.

Investigators say Ruffin pulled out a gun as he ran from the officer and was shot in the front of his upper body.

Investigators say a gun and a woman’s purse was found near Ruffin.

Authorities say they will release body camera footage when investigators allow.