172 additional cases, 9 new coronavirus deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – 172 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths were reported in South Carolina, Thursday.

The total number of people who have died from COVID-19 is now up to 371 with 8,189 cases statewide.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), five of the deaths were elderly people in Greenwood, Laurens, and Lexington counties along with two people in Fairfield County.

Four of the people who died were middle-aged residents of Pickens County, Richland County, and two people in Clarendon County.

443 hospital beds in the state are occupied by patients who have tested positive or are being investigated for COVID-19.

A total of 102,535 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: