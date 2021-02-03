1,762 new coronavirus cases, 64 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 1,762 new coronavirus cases Wednesday in South Carolina along with 64 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been 402,361 total cases and 6,663 confirmed deaths statewide.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Wednesday (15,289) was 16.1 percent.

1,760 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 391 of those patients is in the ICU with 238 on a ventilator.

A total of 5,051,146 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

New cases by county: