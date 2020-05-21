199 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Officials reported 199 new cases of the novel coronavirus and nine additional virus-related deaths Thursday.
The total number of people who have died in the state from COVID-19 is now 416.
9,379 total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed statewide.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), six of the nine deaths were elderly patients in Clarendon, Darlington, Horry, Kershaw, Lee, and Spartanburg counties.
The remaining three deaths were middle-aged residents of Dillon, Florence, and Lee counties.
A total of 148,901 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.
Statewide, 438 people are hospitalized who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.
New cases by county:
- Aiken County: 1
- Allendale County: 1
- Anderson County: 5
- Bamberg County: 2
- Beaufort County: 2
- Berkeley County: 4
- Charleston County: 7
- Chesterfield County: 3
- Clarendon County: 4
- Colleton County: 2
- Darlington County: 8
- Dillon County: 3
- Dorchester County: 2
- Edgefield County: 1
- Fairfield County: 13
- Florence County: 13
- Greenville County: 27
- Greenwood County: 4
- Horry County: 13
- Kershaw County: 6
- Lancaster County: 8
- Lee County: 3
- Lexington County: 5
- Marion County: 1
- Marlboro County: 8
- Newberry County: 2
- Orangeburg County: 2
- Pickens County: 5
- Richland County: 13
- Saluda County: 5
- Spartanburg County: 6
- Sumter County: 7
- Williamsburg County: 6
- York County: 7