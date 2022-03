KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three earthquakes were detected in Kershaw County this week.

The first two were in Elgin and the third was in Camden, officials said.

US Geological Survey said the first earthquake happened on Mar. 4 at 11:35 a.m. with a 1.8 magnitude and the second earthquake occurred on Mar. 9 at 11:09 a.m. with a 2.2 magnitude.

The earthquake that happened in Camden was Friday morning at 10:03 a.m. and measured as a 2.1 magnitude, according to the USGS.