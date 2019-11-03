2.2-magnitude earthquake reported in east Tennessee

State News

by: Mary Mays, WKRN

Posted: / Updated:

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WKRN) – No damage was reported Saturday as an earthquake hit East Tennessee.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) a 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred Saturday around 5:49 pm just 4.3 miles south of Farragut, Tennessee.

The epicenter was 14.4 miles southwest of Knoxville, Tennessee.

The depth of the earthquake was 15.7 km according to the USGS.

Small earthquakes of this magnitude are common in East Tennessee. These quakes are typically associated with the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Community Calendar