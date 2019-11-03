2.2-magnitude earthquake reported in east Tennessee

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WKRN) – No damage was reported Saturday as an earthquake hit East Tennessee.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) a 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred Saturday around 5:49 pm just 4.3 miles south of Farragut, Tennessee.

The epicenter was 14.4 miles southwest of Knoxville, Tennessee.

The depth of the earthquake was 15.7 km according to the USGS.

Small earthquakes of this magnitude are common in East Tennessee. These quakes are typically associated with the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone.