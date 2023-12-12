IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been arrested for traveling from Charlotte to Philadelphia with more than $3.7 million worth of fentanyl, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer on I-77 for a traffic violation.

Lorenzo Juan Arreola, 44, from New Mexico, and Lucio Eduardo Chavira Avila, 33, from Mexico, were in the truck going to Philadelphia with a load of tile, officials said.

Deputies deployed Canine Groot, who is trained in detecting narcotics, to sniff the truck of any drugs.

Canine Groot positively identified narcotics onboard and deputies found 118 pounds of fentanyl possibly mixed with cocaine. More than $100,000 was also found in the tractor cab.

Arreola (left) and Avila (right) arrested for trafficking 118 pounds of fentanyl. Credit: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office

Canine Groot; Credit: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office

Arreola and Avila were both arrested for trafficking fentanyl/heroin and taken to the Iredell County Detention where they were each issued $3.5 million secured bonds.

Sheriff Darren Cambell says the total street value of the drugs is approximately $3.75 million, and enough fentanyl to kill more than 26 million people.