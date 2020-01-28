2 arrested in SC bar shooting that killed 2 and wounded 4

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Police say they have arrested two suspects in a weekend shooting that killed two people and wounded several others at a South Carolina bar.

This undated photo provided by the Darlington County Detention Center, in Darlington, S.C., shows Darius Grant Dickey. (Darlington County Detention Center via AP)

Police in Hartsville say Darius Grant Dickey is charged with four counts of attempted murder and five other charges.

A second suspect is in custody, but that person’s name was not immediately released.

Authorities say two people were killed and four wounded in the shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville.

Authorities identified the two men killed as 21-year-old Dicaprio Collins and 29-year-old Bryan Robinson.

Investigators have released little information about what led to the gunfire.