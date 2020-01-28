2 arrested in SC bar shooting that killed 2 and wounded 4

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Police say they have arrested two suspects in a weekend shooting that killed two people and wounded several others at a South Carolina bar.
Police in Hartsville say Darius Grant Dickey is charged with four counts of attempted murder and five other charges.
A second suspect is in custody, but that person’s name was not immediately released.
Authorities say two people were killed and four wounded in the shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville.
Authorities identified the two men killed as 21-year-old Dicaprio Collins and 29-year-old Bryan Robinson.
Investigators have released little information about what led to the gunfire.