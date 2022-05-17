LaGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said two LaGrange College baseball players whose team had just won a conference tournament championship were among three people killed in a head-on crash in west Georgia.

The school said 19-year-old Jacob Brown, of Duluth, and 18-year-old Stephen Bartolotta, of Palm City, Florida, died in the crash on Saturday.

The wreck happened hours after LaGrange won a fifth straight USA South Tournament title with a victory over North Carolina Wesleyan.

News outlets report the two were in a vehicle that collided with a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Rico Dunn, who also was killed.

According to the school’s athletic page, Brown and Bartolotta were freshman pitchers.

LaGrange College President Susanna Baxter said, “We will walk through this together as a campus family with God as our strength. Please support one another as the caring community that I know we are.”