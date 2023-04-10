ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two children were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Easter Sunday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said a 2017 GMC Terrain was traveling east on US Highway 178 in Orangeburg County when the SUV ran off the road and struck a ditch and tree.

Trooper Bolt said the crash happened about four miles east of Bowman.

The 27-year-old driver was airlifted to an area hospital with injuries. Two children, ages 3 and 6, were killed in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.