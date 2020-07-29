SC State Fair to be 2-day drive-through event in October

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina State Fair will be a two day drive-through event this year in Columbia on October 20 and 21.

“The Drive-Through State Fair is going to give folks a snippet of the fair they’ve known their entire lives,” South Carolina State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said. “It will certainly look different, but we look forward to sharing this gift with the community. It will truly be a year like no other.”

Those attending the free event will be able to experience animals, crafts and exhibits from the comfort of their vehicle, according to the South Carolina State Fair’s website. Visitors will also be able to purchase their favorite fair foods.

“To prioritize community health and well-being, our team has spent countless hours developing the best and safest State Fair possible. Safety is always our number one concern, and it is clear to us that the State Fair must adapt to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Organizers will continue to work out all of the details of the fair. For more information, check the fair’s website by clicking here.

Next year’s state fair will be held October 13-24.