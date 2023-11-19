YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people were killed in a house fire in Yancey County Sunday morning.

According to the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at a residence off of Double Island Road.

Officials said no foul play is suspected.

Deputies said in efforts to determine the cause and origin of the incident, the sheriff’s office requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

This fire remains under investigation.