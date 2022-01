COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Two earthquakes were reported in Elgin and Lugoff Tuesday morning by the United States Geological Survey.

According to the Twitter of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the earthquakes happened at 12:31 a.m. in Elgin and 8:31 a.m. in Lugoff.

The Elgin earthquake reported a magnitude of 1.7 and the Lugoff earthquake had a magnitude of 2.0, SCEMD said.