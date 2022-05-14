SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three former employees from the SC Dept. of Disabilities and Special Needs have been charged by SLED for reportedly physically abusing an adult in their care.

Lameia Shaunta Bennett, 32, Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22, and Nyosha Renee Young, 26, have all been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

SLED was asked to investigate by the Coastal Regional Center in Summerville. The CRC is a state-operated facility for the SC Dept. of Disabilities and Special Needs.

According to court documents, on April 30, 2022, Cunningham III, was working as a staff member for the Coastal Regional Center located along Jamison Road in Summerville. Documents state that Cunningham forcefully pushed an adult in his care, causing them to fall onto the floor.

While on the floor, Cunningham hit, kicked, and punched the person multiple times. The adult sustained minor injuries from the abuse, court documents said.

The adult is a resident of the Coastal Regional Center and is a vulnerable adult, authorities said.

According to court documents, Young, who was also working as a staff member for the Coastal Regional Center, struck the adult in the face several times on April 30, 2022. The person sustained a cut under their right eye during this incident.

Documents state that Bennett was also working on this day and was in close proximity to the victim while they were being physically abused by the two other staff members. Authorities said Bennett failed to act to stop the abuse. Therefore, by failing to intervene he allowed the abuse to continue.

These allegations were corroborated through surveillance video and information provided to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Bennett, Cunningham, and Young are being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.