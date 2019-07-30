2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed in Afghanistan

Soldiers from the U.S. 75th Ranger Regiment, in period dress stand on the overlook after climbing the cliffs of Pointe-du-Hoc in Cricqueville-en-Bessin, Normandy, France, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. During the American assault of Omaha and Utah beaches on June 6, 1944, U.S. Army Rangers scaled the 100-foot cliffs to seize German artillery pieces that could […]

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – U.S. officials say that an Afghan soldier killed two Fort Bragg-based service members in Afghanistan.

The officials say the soldier gunned them down on Monday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record about details that have not yet been made public.

U.S. Central Command has confirmed that two U.S. troops were killed.

Monday afternoon, the 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg announced that two soldiers who died were paratroopers.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the loss of two paratroopers from the brigade during combat operations,” Col. Art Sellers wrote in a website announcement.

U.S. Central Command says additional information is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.

“As we move forward together, I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the families affected and for the paratroopers of their unit who are still deployed,” Sellers also wrote.