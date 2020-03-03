2 Georgia coronavirus cases confirmed, linked to Italy trip

by: RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – State officials say Georgia’s first coronavirus cases have been confirmed in two people in the same Atlanta area household.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the cases at a news conference late Monday.

Officials said the two cases in Fulton County include a man who recently traveled to Italy, and both patients have isolated themselves at home with other relatives.

Georgia is the 12th U.S. state to confirm coronavirus infections, which have topped 100 nationwide.

Six people have died in Washington State.

Dr. Kathleen Toomey of the Georgia Department of Public Health said the two people infected in Georgia have minimal symptoms that haven’t required hospitalization.

