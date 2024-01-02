LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died after a New Year’s Eve shooting at a bar in Little River, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

It happened at about 11 p.m. at the Drinking Class bar in the Waterway Plaza near Highway 9 and Sea Mountain Highway, authorities said.

James Myron Bellamy, 20, died at Sea Coast Hospital, and an unidentified African American man died at the scene, according to Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. The man’s name will be released once he is identified and his relatives are notified.

Two other people were hurt in the shooting, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Horry County police said. A police report said officers responded to the bar at about 11:10 p.m. and assisted the victims until EMS arrived.

Many people and businesses near the bar told News13 on Monday that they heard 40 to 60 gunshots, which they initially thought were fireworks. Several minutes later, the entire bar was surrounded by police and first responders.

