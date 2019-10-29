2 killed when Amtrak train hits car near Charlotte

HARRISBURG, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say two people were killed when an Amtrak train struck a car.

News sources report the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. when the train struck a car at a rail crossing in Harrisburg on Monday.

Emergency responders believe both people who were killed were inside the car at the time of the collision. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and officials have not revealed their identities.

The Harrisburg Fire Department says 45 people were onboard the Raleigh-bound train, but officials say no one on the train was hurt.

Rail traffic was stopped and the road where the accident occurred is expected to be closed for an extended time.

Harrisburg is approximately 15 miles northeast of Charlotte.