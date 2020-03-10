2 more cases of coronavirus identified in Kershaw Co.

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said they are investigating two new possible cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Kershaw County, Tuesday.

According to DHEC, the new cases are in Camden, the same location as five other cases. Bringing the total number of cases in Kershaw County to seven.

The new presumptive positive patients are currently hospitalized and contracted the virus through household contact.

“Our coordinated response efforts continue to identify new cases,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “We are working with the CDC and state and local officials to limit community spread while continuing with our protocol for identifying travel-related cases in the state.”

The total number of presumptive positive cases in the state of South Carolina is seven while the total number of confirmed cases is two.

Cases are labeled as presumptive positive until the test results are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to DHEC, there are currently 14 people being monitored for the virus and 32 people who have tested negative.