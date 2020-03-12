2 more coronavirus cases identified in South Carolina, bringing total to 12

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has identified two new possible cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the state.

One of the new cases is from Lancaster County and is a close contact of a previous case. The person was evaluated at a healthcare facility and is currently isolated at home.

The second case is from Camden in Kershaw County. The man in that case is currently hospitalized and in isolation.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 12, with six being presumptive positive and six confirmed positive.

DHEC has tested a total of 87 people for the virus.