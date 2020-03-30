2 more coronavirus-related deaths in SC, 151 new cases reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in South Carolina, according to state health officials. This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 18.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is also reporting 151 additional COVID-19 novel coronavirus cases in the state. There are a total of 925 cases reported in 41 South Carolina counties.

According to DHEC, both deaths were elderly people with underlying conditions, one in Anderson County and the other in Beaufort County.

“We’re all in this together,” said DHEC physician Dr. Brannon Traxler. “Today’s announcement is a stark reminder of the serious threat that COVID-19 poses to our families, friends, and communities. We encourage all South Carolinians to continue to listen to the guidance of our public health professionals and to, when possible, stay home and limit your close contact with others.”

New cases by county:

Anderson County: 2

Barnwell County: 1

Beaufort County: 24

Charleston County: 6

Chesterfield County: 2

Clarendon County: 2

Colleton County: 1

Darlington County: 1

Dorchester County: 2

Fairfield County: 1

Florence County: 1

Georgetown County: 1

Greenville County: 17

Horry County: 1

Kershaw County: 16

Lancaster County: 1

Lexington County: 6

Marion County: 1

Orangeburg County: 5

Pickens County: 2

Richland County: 40

Spartanburg County: 5

Sumter County: 4

Union County: 2

York County: 7

Total cases by county: