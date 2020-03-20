1  of  43
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Apalache Baptist Church Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Brookwood Church - Simpsonville,SC Brookwood Preschool Academy City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Faith Tabernacle-Spartanburg Five Forks Baptist Church Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Fosters Grove Baptist Church - Mayo Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale Gramling United Methodist Church Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Inman First Free Will Baptist Church Inman United Methodist Church Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church-Woodruff,SC Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman New Prospect Baptist - Inman Orchard Street Baptist Church Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Powell Presbyterian Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC Union Baptist Church White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

2 more coronavirus deaths reported in SC, bringing total to 3

State News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials say two more people in South Carolina have died as a result of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

One patient was an elderly person with an underlying health condition in Florence County while the second was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Charleston County.

The patient from Charleston County was a resident of Harmony Assisted Living Facility.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the agency is working with that facility to identify all contacts with the patient.

“Sadly, our state has suffered the loss of two of our own,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.

“In the case of both deaths, the patients had recently been reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. On behalf of all South Carolinians, we want to express our deepest sympathy for the families and loved ones of these two individuals.”

There have been 125 cases of the coronavirus reported in South Carolina.

The first coronavirus-related death in South Carolina was reported in Lexington County Monday. In that case, the patient was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store