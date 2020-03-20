COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials say two more people in South Carolina have died as a result of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

One patient was an elderly person with an underlying health condition in Florence County while the second was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Charleston County.

The patient from Charleston County was a resident of Harmony Assisted Living Facility.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the agency is working with that facility to identify all contacts with the patient.

“Sadly, our state has suffered the loss of two of our own,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.

“In the case of both deaths, the patients had recently been reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. On behalf of all South Carolinians, we want to express our deepest sympathy for the families and loved ones of these two individuals.”

There have been 125 cases of the coronavirus reported in South Carolina.

The first coronavirus-related death in South Carolina was reported in Lexington County Monday. In that case, the patient was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility.