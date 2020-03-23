2 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in SC, bringing total to 5

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total deaths to five.

One patient was an elderly person from Clarendon County who had underlying health conditions, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). The other patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who also had underlying health conditions, DHEC said.

“We unfortunately have to announce that our state has suffered two more losses related to COVID-19,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.

“On behalf of all South Carolinians, we express our deepest sympathy for the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals. We also share gratitude to the medical workers who cared for these individuals to the best of their ability as we all face this new disease together.”

As of Sunday, DHEC reported a total of 195 COVID-19 novel coronavirus cases in 33 South Carolina counties.

The previous three deaths were reported in Charleston County, Florence County, and Lexington County.