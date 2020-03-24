1  of  7
Closings and Delays
2 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in SC, total now at 7

State News

by: WSPA Staff

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Two more COVID-19 novel coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the state of South Carolina, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The deaths were reported to be elderly patients in Florence County and Horry County.

One person had underlying health conditions while the other did not, according to DHEC.

DHEC also corrected a previous reported death: a patient who was reported to be a resident of Kershaw County was actually determined to be a resident of Sumter County.

Coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the following counties:

  • Florence County – 2 deaths
  • Charleston County – 1 death
  • Lexington County – 1 death
  • Clarendon County – 1 death
  • Sumter County – 1 death
  • Horry County – 1 death

South Carolina has reported a total of 342 coronavirus cases in 36 counties.

