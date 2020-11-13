2 officers, 4 others shot at Gastonia night club

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two off-duty officers and four others were shot late Thursday night at a nightclub in Gastonia, according to Gastonia Police.

Officials said the two officers were working at Remedies nightclub when they attempted to de-escalate an argument around 11 p.m.

The two officers and four other nightclub patrons were shot. All six suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Alonzo Lewis Hamilton and Allen Slaughter were arrested and charged with six felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

FOX 46 reached out to the nightclub. They had no comment at this time.













FOX 46’s Lanaya Lewis spoke with one of the witnesses at the club Thursday night.

This is Lamar, and he gave us a rundown of what happened. He says an officer got shot in the leg and another person was injured. Here’s what he had to say about the officer’s condition: @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/vwUrx6Mjoe — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) November 13, 2020

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 704-866-6880 or email gastoniapd.org.

