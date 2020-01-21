1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Haywood County Schools Jackson County Schools - Blue Ridge District Jackson County Schools - Smoky Mountain District Madison County Schools - NC Mitchell County Schools

2 people die after single car crash in Robeson County

State News
Posted: / Updated:

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW)- Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Robeson County.

Trooper J.W. Scott, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, told News13 the crash happened on Cabinet Shop Road. Troopers believe the vehicle crossed the center line, hit a tree, overturned, and caught fire.

The driver and passenger both died. Their names have not yet been released.

Count on News13 for updates as work to learn more information.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store