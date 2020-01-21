2 people die after single car crash in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW)- Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Robeson County.

Trooper J.W. Scott, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, told News13 the crash happened on Cabinet Shop Road. Troopers believe the vehicle crossed the center line, hit a tree, overturned, and caught fire.

The driver and passenger both died. Their names have not yet been released.

