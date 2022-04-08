RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Two teens and two adults were arrested Monday for multiple crimes.

According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the patrol division responded in the early morning to a reference of suspicious subjects in the area of Old Gilberttown Road.

A deputy noticed a Dodge truck driving without their lights on, authorities said. The deputy turned around and found the truck had flipped upside down in a ditch.

Deputies said a 14-year-old, 16-year-old and 20-year-old Joel Ethan Stone were helped out of the truck when they later learned the car was stolen.

Stone and the two teenagers were involved in another vehicle crime in Spindale earlier that night according to deputies. The victim attempted to stop Stone and the juveniles from stealing his car on Sterling Street, but heard two gunshots come from his vehicle.

Authorities said they did seize three guns while searching the Dodge truck.

The Rutherford County Criminal Investigation Division found that the teenagers were linked to crimes dated back to February reported to Rutherfordton Police Department, Spindale Police Department and Department of Juvenile Justice.

Numerous cases were able to be solved with the assistance of the agencies.

Stone was charged with two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, three counts of break/enter a motor vehicle, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, and assault with a deadly weapon.

A 19-year-old Abbigale Faith Buckner was charged with two counts of break/enter a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.

Both Stone and Buckner are being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center.

The 16-year-old teen was charged with 27 counts of breaking/entering a motor vehicle, five counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, 10 counts of misdemeanor larceny, felony larceny, and two counts of injury to personal property.

The 14-year-old teen was charged with 22 counts of break/enter a motor vehicle, five counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, 10 counts of misdemeanor larceny/felony larceny charges, and two counts of injury to personal property.

Both teenagers are in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice.