2 teens arrested in shooting death of husband of College of Charleston’s new Provost

CHARLESTON, SC (WSPA) – Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the death of the husband of the College of Charleston’s new Provost on Friday.

The suspects, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were both charged with murder and attempted armed robbery by the Charleston Police Department. One suspect is also charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting happened around 6:15am Friday near the corner of King Street and Clifford Street in downtown Charleston.

According to the Charleston Police Department, a couple was walking near the intersection when they were approached by two black males – one of which was armed with a handgun – who demanded money from the victims.

One of the victims, later identified as 63-year-old Tom DiLorenzo, was shot during the attempted robbery while his wife, Suzanne Austin, was not hurt. The suspects fled the scene.

DiLorenzo was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina where he later died.

The victims were later identified as the victims by the College of Charleston’s President Andrew Hsu. He said Austin is the college’s new Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs.

The robbery and shooting happened just blocks away from the college’s campus.

The two teens were taken to the juvenile detention center. Their names cannot be released due to their ages.

“Our prayers are with the victim’s family during this terrible time,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. “We also want to thank the community for the support they’ve given our investigators in this case.”