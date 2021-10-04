2 Upstate lottery players miss jackpots by one number

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Upstate lottery players missed the jackpot by one number in the past drawings.

The Mega Millions player purchased a ticket at the Carlise Crossing on Parris Bridge Road in Boiling Springs and won $10,000 in Friday’s drawing, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the gold Megaball number. Friday’s numbers were 21-25-36-62-63 and MB:6.

The Powerball player bought their ticket from Mike’s Food Store on E. Cherokee St. in Blacksburg and won $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing, S.C. Education Lottery said.

Saturday’s numbers were 28-38-42-47-52 and PB: 1. The ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball number.

