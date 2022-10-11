CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 2-year-old boy was in the care of family friends when he died at a home in Edenton on Friday, the boy’s mother told 10 On Your Side.

On Friday morning, CorNyeah Lindsey said she dropped her son off at a home on Virginia Road, with a couple who she said were like grandparents to the young boy.

“I trusted them,” she said.

Dinari Lindsey was at the home for a few hours before CorNyeah says she got a phone call letting her know her son was at the hospital. When she got there, she was greeted by a sheriff’s deputy.

“He told me [Dinari] didn’t make it. And I went crazy,” she said.

“[The sheriff’s deputy] told me that he had seen an older man at the end of the driveway looking like, ‘Oh shoot. Did you see me? Or did you not see me?’ He said it looked suspicious. So he went to the man and was like, ‘What do you need?’ The man said to him “I need help finding a two-year-old boy with autism. The deputy said he knew then and there that the story wasn’t going to add up.”

The Chowan County Sheriff’s department confirmed to 10 On Your Side Monday that during the search for the toddler, he was found unresponsive outside the home. CorNyeah Lindsey says the sheriff’s deputy said he was found upside-down inside a bucket.

Dinari was autistic, blind without his glasses, and wore hearing aids, his mother said.

The sheriff’s office says the incident is still under investigation.