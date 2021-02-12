2,070 new coronavirus cases, 45 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 2,070 new coronavirus cases Friday in South Carolina along with 45 additional confirmed deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been 421,876 total confirmed cases and 7,057 deaths statewide.
The percent of positive tests among those reported Friday (37,536) was 8.9 percent.
1,375 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 310 of those patients are in the ICU with 174 on a ventilator.
A total of 5,411,340 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 11
- Aiken County: 40
- Allendale County: 6
- Anderson County: 69
- Bamberg County: 12
- Barnwell County: 28
- Beaufort County: 71
- Berkeley County: 54
- Calhoun County: 3
- Charleston County: 145
- Cherokee County: 27
- Chester County: 12
- Chesterfield County: 24
- Clarendon County: 18
- Colleton County: 3
- Darlington County: 12
- Dillon County: 17
- Dorchester County: 47
- Edgefield County: 18
- Fairfield County: 4
- Florence County: 46
- Georgetown County: 9
- Greenville County: 276
- Greenwood County: 52
- Hampton County: 5
- Horry County: 138
- Jasper County: 8
- Kershaw County: 23
- Lancaster County: 50
- Laurens County: 21
- Lee County: 11
- Lexington County: 172
- Marion County: 18
- Marlboro County: 15
- McCormick County: 2
- Newberry County: 8
- Oconee County: 31
- Orangeburg County: 45
- Pickens County: 39
- Richland County: 132
- Saluda County: 11
- Spartanburg County: 190
- Sumter County: 37
- Union County: 4
- Williamsburg County: 16
- York County: 90