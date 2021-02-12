2,070 new coronavirus cases, 45 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 2,070 new coronavirus cases Friday in South Carolina along with 45 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been 421,876 total confirmed cases and 7,057 deaths statewide.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Friday (37,536) was 8.9 percent.

1,375 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 310 of those patients are in the ICU with 174 on a ventilator.

A total of 5,411,340 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

New cases by county: