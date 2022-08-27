DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – According to Dorchester Paws, 21 cats were brought to the shelter on Saturday and are looking for a home.

Dorchester Paws says that the cats were brought to the shelter after being found at the site of a burned-down home in Summerville.

The new additions include a set of eight-week-old kittens, a mom, and three neonate babies.

The cats and kittens are looking for new homes and foster care immediately.

Photo: Dorchester Paws

Photo: Dorchester Paws

Photo: Dorchester Paws

Photo: Dorchester Paws

Photo: Dorchester Paws

“There is NO space left,” said Dorchester Paws.

“All of the kennel space on campus is FULL and we have REACHED THE LIMIT of pop ups we can have to provide humane care to all animals on our campus.”

The arrival of the cats comes on the same day as ‘Clear the Shelters’ a nationwide NBC event aimed at finding forever homes for dogs, cats, and other animals in need of adoption.

Dorchester Paws supplies all resources to foster parents and offers a 24-hour support hotline.